Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08. 34,004,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 16,256,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $4,791,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,927,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 491.2% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

