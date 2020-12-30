Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PILL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PILL) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.33. 10,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PILL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

