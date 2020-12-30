Dinero Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Dinero coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a market cap of $1,502.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dinero has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dinero

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

