Dinastycoin Market Cap Tops $16.97 Million (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $10,046.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,527,858 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

