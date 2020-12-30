DigitalNote Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $36,543.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00578846 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,054% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,062,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,251,331 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.