Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Price Up 41.2%

Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) rose 41.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 8,319,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,520% from the average daily volume of 229,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $444.66 million, a P/E ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

