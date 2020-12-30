DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 27,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 142,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

In other news, insider Tristram Coffin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,095,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,614.76. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $25,670 over the last three months.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

