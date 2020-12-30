Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

DXT stock opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.45.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

