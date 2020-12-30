Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.