Dent (DENT) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Dent has a total market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $381,387.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00290445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,475,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

