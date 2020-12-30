DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNZOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get DENSO alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect that DENSO will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.