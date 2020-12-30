DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNZOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. DENSO has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.
