Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.88

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WILYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.