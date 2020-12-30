Delphy Price Tops $0.0056 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $349,474.55 and $28,300.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00041552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00285434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02027781 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

