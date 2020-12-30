Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $13.92 Million Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.23% of Athenex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATNX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Athenex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 375,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,160. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

