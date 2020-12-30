Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178,477 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Glaukos by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GKOS stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 303,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,205. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

