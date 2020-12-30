Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $332,000 in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,265. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

