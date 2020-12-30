DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,152.14

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6,152.14 and traded as low as $5,328.00. DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at $5,380.00, with a volume of 144,132 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,106.67 ($92.85).

Get DCC plc (DCC.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,578.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,152.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 51.95 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC plc (DCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.