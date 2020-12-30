Davis Select Financial ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.