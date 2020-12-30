Davis Select Financial ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

