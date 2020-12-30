Datacoin Hits One Day Volume of $37.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $11,426.18 and approximately $37.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001560 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001454 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

