Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DQ. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.35.

NYSE:DQ traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. 1,684,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,031. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $15,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perseverance Asset Management International acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $6,051,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

