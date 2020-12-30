DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $132,936.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.63 or 0.99179105 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

