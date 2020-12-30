Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

NYSE DAN opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -378.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

