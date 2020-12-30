Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

