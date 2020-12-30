CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) vs. Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) Head to Head Survey

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CyberAgent and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 1.23% 14.27% 7.11% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Debenhams’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.03 $15.41 million N/A N/A Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and Debenhams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CyberAgent beats Debenhams on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.