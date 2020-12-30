CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) (CVE:CWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 12,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

