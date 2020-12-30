Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.48. 633,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 699,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

