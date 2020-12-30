Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,037,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $517.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

