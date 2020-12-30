Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 221.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

