Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,303 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

