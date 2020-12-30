Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.