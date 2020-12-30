Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 68.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

BCPC opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

