Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,728 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 92,488 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

