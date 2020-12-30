Crypto Village Accelerator Price Up 115% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $57,852.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 115% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00290435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.