Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

CPG stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,754. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.20.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.1386184 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

