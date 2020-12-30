Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Trading Down 10.8%

Creative Realities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CREX) was down 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 610,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 935,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 30.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

