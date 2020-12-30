CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Shares Gap Down to $51.60

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $49.98. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 384,653 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £215.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L)’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

