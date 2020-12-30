Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $417,067 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

