Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 1310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.
CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $417,067 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
