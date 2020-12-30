Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.72

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 7735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covestro AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.