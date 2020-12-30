Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €50.72 ($59.67) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €51.50 ($60.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.48. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

