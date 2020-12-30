Covesting Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $87,075.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00299225 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.58 or 0.02050602 BTC.

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

