COVER Protocol (COVER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,986.00

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.69 or 0.00026660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 99.1% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $328,153.78 and $65,986.00 worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

