CoTrader Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.62 million and $63,027.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

