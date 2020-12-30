Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.88

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 359385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMMC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.03 million and a P/E ratio of -25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.