Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) Trading Down 5.8%

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.29. 988,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 703,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

