Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $30.07. 845,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 552,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 220,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 235,860 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

