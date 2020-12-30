Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $248.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as high as $219.57 and last traded at $219.44, with a volume of 12379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.81.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

