ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 89,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,797. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

