Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

