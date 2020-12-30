Comparing PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) & Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PopMail.com and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global -10.52% -17.91% 2.58%

Risk and Volatility

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PopMail.com and Dine Brands Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PopMail.com and Dine Brands Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 1.05 $104.35 million $6.95 8.40

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PopMail.com Company Profile

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

